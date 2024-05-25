Tk 13 crore goods sold at SME fair

Entrepreneurs bagged orders worth Tk 20 crore

Entrepreneurs sold products worth Tk 13 crore and bagged orders worth Tk 20 crore at this year's National SME Product Fair that ended today.

About 10,000 people visited the stalls of banks and financial institutions and out of them about 1,000 entrepreneurs applied for loans, according to the organisers.

The 11th edition of the weeklong fair jointly organised by the industries ministry and SME Foundation at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

The objective of the fair was to promote, disseminate, sell, market products made by small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) at local and international levels, the organisers said.

Over 350 SMEs took part in the show showcasing products from various sectors, like readymade garments, jute, handicrafts, leather goods, processed foods, light engineering, IT services, jewellery and furniture.

About 60 percent of the enterprises of the fair were led by women entrepreneurs.

Around 50 entrepreneur service-providing organisations, including 30 banks and 15 government and non-governmental organisations, also joined the event.