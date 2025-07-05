Business
Star Business Report
Sat Jul 5, 2025 02:52 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 5, 2025 03:09 PM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Textile millers urge immediate withdrawal of 2% advance income tax

Sat Jul 5, 2025 02:52 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 5, 2025 03:09 PM
Star Business Report
Sat Jul 5, 2025 02:52 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 5, 2025 03:09 PM
Photo: Star

Textile millers today urged the government to immediately withdraw the 2 percent advance income tax (AIT), saying the levy is hurting the sector.

At a press conference held today at the Gulshan Club, the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) said the $23 billion primary textile sector is struggling to remain competitive due to low gas pressure, high bank interest rates, and a reduction in cash incentives on exports.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At this stage, the imposition of the 2 percent AIT has further exacerbated the situation, it added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

৩ কিশোরকে ৫৬টি গুলি করে হত্যা, আজও বিচারের অপেক্ষায় পরিবার

যুবলীগ নেতাকর্মীরা তাদের মারধর, গুলি করে হত্যা করে

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আবহাওয়া

বৃষ্টি নিয়ে যা জানাল আবহাওয়া অধিদপ্তর

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে