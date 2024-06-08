Textile millers, garment makers' concerns not addressed in budget: BGMEA

Textile millers and garment manufacturers today expressed concerns that the primary textile and garment sectors will face challenges as many of their issues were not addressed in the proposed budget.

They urged the government to reconsider certain issues that were previously brought to its attention prior to the budget proposal.

These concerns were voiced at a post-budget joint press conference at the BGMEA office in Uttara, Dhaka.

Leaders from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) spoke at the briefing.

Garment exporters had requested a reduction in the source tax from the current 1 percent to 0.5 percent. However, the government did not address this in the budget proposal.

They also asked the government to continue the cash incentive on export receipts until 2032 since the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has allowed least-developed countries to up to the period.