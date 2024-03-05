Business
Star Business Report
Tue Mar 5, 2024 06:58 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 07:07 PM

Textile engineers identify top challenges for textile, RMG sectors

Skills gap, trust deficit between employers and employees and rising operational cost and declining product prices, unreliable utilities and higher energy cost and poor services from government and non-government agencies are the major challenges for the local textile, garment sectors.

A group of 40 textile engineers responsible for doing $3 billion textile business in Bangladesh every year has identified the challenges, which, according to them, may deter the growth of the two sectors.

The engineers have either turned entrepreneurs or are in the top position of different textile and garment industry at present.

The group said the textile and garment sectors face difficulties in obtaining services from different government agencies, including customs, VAT, income tax, the Department of Environment, the Department for Inspection of Factories and Establishment, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, public works department and fire services.

They also said the textile and garment sectors are also not getting better services from non-government agencies like RMG Sustainability Council, trade unions, banking and insurance sectors, consultants and vendors.

The engineers made the comments in a meeting under the banner of Textile Engineers – Entrepreneurs, in Dhaka on March 3.

textile sector, Readymade garment (RMG), RMG sector of Bangla, Challenges of textile sector, Challenges of RMG sector, Textile Engineers – Entrepreneurs
