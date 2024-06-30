Terminal 3 of Dhaka airport will be under 5G coverage by Oct: Palak

The state minister for telecom and ICT shared the info at BTRC event

5G mobile services will be launched at terminal 3 of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka in October, State Minister for Telecom and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said today.

The prime minister's direction was to roll out of 5G primarily at airport, seaport, some business districts and important industrial zones, he said.

Palak made the comments at a meeting organised by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to discuss the service quality of mobile operators, held at the BTRC's office in the capital's Agargaon.