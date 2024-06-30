Telecom operators have to compensate for call drops: Palak

The state minister for telecom and ICT discussed service quality of telecom operators at BTRC event

Telecom operators in Bangladesh will be forced to compensate for the call drops customers experience while using mobile phones, State Minister for Telecom and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said today.

Palak made this statement at a meeting organised by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to discuss the service quality of mobile operators, held at the BTRC's office in the capital's Agargaon.

Palak also issued a warning, saying that stricter measures would be implemented to ensure customer service starting from July 1.

"Mobile phones and telecommunication services are now essential in our daily lives. However, many customers remain dissatisfied with the level of service they receive," said Palak on his verified Facebook page after the meeting.

In most cases, mobile operators are failing to deliver on their promises.

Customers frequently experience call drops and inconsistent coverage for services like voice calls and data.

They are also not getting 4G services everywhere with similar quality, he said.

"Recent inspections and tests conducted by BTRC in various locations across the country indicate that the quality of service provided by mobile operators does not meet the promised standards," he added.