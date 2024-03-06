Technical issue caused the Facebook outage: official

Facebook has suddenly faced outage all over the world, including Bangladesh.

A technical issue caused a global outage of Facebook, Messenger and Instagram for around 1.5 hours on Tuesday night, said a senior executive of Meta.

"We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience," said Andy Stone, communications director of Meta, in a X post later.

On Tuesday, users of popular social media platform facebook including Bangladesh reported that starting around 9pm Tuesday, they were unable to access Facebook and Messenger.

Services were restored after 10:15pm.

However, WhatsApp, Meta's popular messaging app, remained unaffected.

As of May 2023, there were 5.90 crore or 59 million plus Facebook users in Bangladesh, which accounted for 33.6 percent of its entire population, according to management and analytics platform NapoleonCat, which provides data and insights on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Globally, Facebook has 3 billion active monthly users, while Instagram is expected to hit 1.4 billion worldwide later this year.

Prior to last night, the biggest outage that Meta-suffered was for around 6 hours in 2021, prompting its founder Mark Zuckerberg to apologise for the disruption.