Tapan Chowdhury, new chairman of CDBL

The election took place in a meeting of the board of directors of CDBL on Thursday

Renowned industrialist Tapan Chowdhury has been selected as the chairman of Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL).

The election took place in a meeting of the board of directors of CDBL on Thursday.

Chowdhury, is also managing director of Square Pharmaceuticals.

Meanwhile, Rupali Haque Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh, has joined the CDBL board after being nominated by the Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies.

Earlier, Sheikh Kabir Hossain and AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul, CDBL chairman and vice chairman respectively, resigned from the CDBL board.