Business
Star Business Report
Sat Aug 24, 2024 01:03 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 01:08 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Tapan Chowdhury, new chairman of CDBL

The election took place in a meeting of the board of directors of CDBL on Thursday
Star Business Report
Sat Aug 24, 2024 01:03 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 01:08 PM

Renowned industrialist Tapan Chowdhury has been selected as the chairman of Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL).

The election took place in a meeting of the board of directors of CDBL on Thursday. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Chowdhury, is also managing director of Square Pharmaceuticals.

Meanwhile, Rupali Haque Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh, has joined the CDBL board after being nominated by the Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies. 

Earlier, Sheikh Kabir Hossain and AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul, CDBL chairman and vice chairman respectively, resigned from the CDBL board.

Related topic:
Central Depository Bangladesh Ltd (CDBL)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Businesses should be environment-friendly in Bangladesh’

1y ago
আন্দোলন দমাতে লাইসেন্সকৃত ও অবৈধ অস্ত্রের ব্যবহার হয়েছে: ডিএমপি কমিশনার
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

আন্দোলন দমাতে লাইসেন্সকৃত ও অবৈধ অস্ত্রের ব্যবহার হয়েছে: ডিএমপি কমিশনার

ইতোমধ্যে পুলিশ সদস্য অনেকের নামে মামলা রুজু হয়েছে। আইনগত ব্যবস্থা, এটি চলমান প্রক্রিয়া। এটি পূর্ণাঙ্গ রূপ পেতে সময় লাগতে পারে। বিভাগীয় ব্যবস্থার বিষয়টি চলমান।

১৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এমপি ‍সুবিধায় আনা ৪৪ বিলাসবহুল গাড়ি বন্দরে আটকে দিয়েছে কাস্টমস

৩১ মিনিট আগে
push notification