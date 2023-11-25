‘Summer onion growers to get more incentive’

Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter says

Summer onion producers will be provided with more government incentives, Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter said today.

The government is now emphasising on production of summer onion to achieve self-sufficiency in onion, she said.

"We are providing the growers with seeds and fertiliser at free of cost to popularise summer onion farming. We have already started getting benefits of extending the free seeds."

More incentive will be disbursed to increase summer onion production from the next year and it will help the government meet onion demand in the local market also, she said.

The secretary made the comments while exchanging views with the farmers on summer onion production, at Isakhali village under Meherpur district, the agricultural ministry said in a statement.

The agriculture ministry has been distributing free seeds and fertilisers as incentives to the farmers for the last few years to increase summer onion production.

The government has so far given over Tk 32 crore as incentives in this regard.

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) targets bringing 5,000 hectares under summer onion cultivation to produce 51,000 tonnes of the vegetable, said Md Rabiul Hoque Mazumder, additional director of crops wing at the DAE.

Thanks to the incentives, 39,000 tonnes of summer onions were produced in 2022-23 fiscal year and 37,000 tonnes in the previous year, according to the statement.