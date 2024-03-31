Stocks shake off jitters of last week

The new building of the Dhaka Stock Exchange in the capital's Nikunja is seen. Photo: Star

Shares at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed higher today after suffering a major drop last week.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the prime bourse of Bangladesh, went up by 51.37 points, 0.89 percent, to close the day at 5,829.

The DSES, the index that represents Shariah-compliant firms, rose 11.77 points, 0.93 percent, to 1,266.31. The DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, rose 10.21 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,021.29.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during a session, edged up 13.60 percent to Tk 467 crore.

Of the issues traded on the DSE, 273 gained, 74 declined and 49 did not see any price swing.