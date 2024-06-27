Stocks rise for second day

Shares on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) climbed for the second consecutive day yesterday as investors showed increased interest in buying issues, especially large-cap stocks.

Among the large-cap shares, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Robi Axiata, Grameenphone, BAT Bangladesh, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, LafargeHolcim, Square Pharmaceuticals, Orion Infusion, Heidelberg Materials Bangladesh, and Olympic Industries performed well.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals topped the pullers' chart with 8.05 percent, followed by Robi and GP with 5.08 percent and 4.67 percent, respectively.

The benchmark DSEX index rose by 60.88 points, or 1.16 percent, to 5,302.

The DSES index, which represents Shariah-compliant companies, was up 1.42 percent to 1,165.83 points, while the DS30 index, which consists of blue-chip companies, gained 1.38 percent to 1,903.83 points.

Turnover rose 15.36 percent to Tk 605 crore. The increase in turnover had a positive impact on the market, according to the daily market update by UCB Stock Brokerage.

Sector-wise, the telecom, engineering and cement sectors finished the day's trading on a positive note while travel and leisure, jute and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) ended on a negative note.

The food and allied sector dominated the turnover chart covering 15.87 percent of the market's total daily turnover.

According to the daily market update of BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage, the market closed in green, where most of the large-cap sectors performed positively.

Telecommunication scored the highest gain of 4.99 percent, followed by engineering with 4.6 percent, pharmaceuticals at 1.89 percent, fuel and power at 1.25 percent, food and allied at 1.15 percent and NBFI at 0.69 percent.

Block trades contributed 20.2 percent of the overall market turnover.

A block trade means a high-volume transaction in a security that is privately negotiated and executed outside of the open market for that security.

Unilever Consumer Care was the most traded share with a turnover of Tk 62.2 crore.

Of the issues that traded on the premier bourse of the country, 251 advanced, 89 retreated, and 64 were unchanged.

Karnaphuli Insurance Company and Wata Chemicals shared the top spot of the gainers' list together, both gaining identical 10 percent.

The two were followed by Pioneer Insurance Company, Runner Automobiles, Union Capital, Sikder Insurance Company, and Walton Hi-Tech Industries.

Meanwhile, Linde Bangladesh shed the most, losing 2.99 percent.

Global Heavy Chemicals, Shyampur Sugar Mills, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries, New Line Clothings, and Sunlife Insurance Company were among the companies that suffered losses.

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, Samata Leather Complex, Pacific Denims and SK Trims and Industries were also on the draggers' list.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also saw a similar trend as the CASPI, the premier index of the port city, edged up 0.59 percent to 14,924.93 points.