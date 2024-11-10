Business
Sun Nov 10, 2024 11:35 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 10, 2024 12:24 PM

Stocks rise in morning trade

Stocks gained slightly in the first hour and a half of trading today, maintaining upward trend of the previous week.

DSEX, the premier index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, rose 8.19 points or 0.15 percent to 5324.52 as of 11:30 am. 

Turnover reached Tk 180.30 crore, with 186 stocks advancing, 121 declining, and 75 remaining unchanged.

Legacy Footwear Ltd and Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries Ltd led the gains, each rising over 9 percent. 

Premier Cement Mills PLC saw the largest drop, shedding over 9 percent. 

The Chittagong Stock Exchange's CASPI index fared better, climbing 0.49 percent with a gain of 73.54 points to 14,925.14.

