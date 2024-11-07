Business
Star Business Report 
Thu Nov 7, 2024 11:29 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 11:36 AM

Most Viewed

Business

Stocks rise moderately in early trading 

Stocks gained a modest 4.22 points in the morning trade today. 

The DSEX, Dhaka Stock Exchange's benchmark index, was up 0.07 percent to reach 5,351.30 as of 11:10am. 

This minor recovery follows yesterday's fall, which ended a three-day rally as investors took profits on select stocks.

Trading however was positive with 185 stocks advancing, 122 declining, and 63 remaining unchanged. 

Turnover stood at Tk 177.93 crore.

Legacy Footwear Ltd led gains, surging 9.79 percent, while Peoples Leasing and Financial Services Ltd dropped the most, down 7.57 percent.

At the Chittagong Stock Exchange, the CASPI fell 0.08 percent, shedding 12.98 points to 14,866.25.

