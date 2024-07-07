Stocks rise, key index crosses 5,500 points

Shares at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose today with the benchmark index surpassing the 5,500-point mark after nearly two months as skittish investors are placing fresh bets on large-cap scrips to make gains quickly.

Most of the large-cap sectors demonstrated positive performance, while the food and allied sector booked the highest gain of 3.21 percent.

The other sectors that gained include telecommunication 2.12 percent, banking 1.89 percent, fuel and power 1.48 percent, non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) 1.15 percent, pharmaceuticals 0.12 percent, and engineering 1.01 percent.

BAT Bangladesh, Grameenphone, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries, BRAC Bank, City Bank, United Commercial Bank, Eastern Bank, National Bank, Sonali Paper and Board Mills and Rupali Life Insurance were among the large-cap shares that fared well.

The key index of the country's premier bourse, DSEX, jumped 61.38 points, or 1.12 percent, to close the day at 5,558.94.

Similarly, DSES, the index that represents Shariah-compliant companies, climbed 6.13 points, or 0.51 percent, to 1,214.83.

The DS30 index, which is composed of the best blue-chip firms, edged up 13.16 points, or 0.67 percent, to 1,964.49.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, stood at Tk 908 crore, an increase of 17.92 percent compared to the previous day.

Out of the 398 issues that changed hands on the DSE, 305 advanced, 69 declined and the rest did not see any price movement.