Star Business Report
Mon Jun 16, 2025 11:10 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 11:12 AM

Stocks rise in early trade   

The DSEX gained 26.68 points to 4,750.68 as of 11:02 am
Mon Jun 16, 2025 11:10 AM Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 11:12 AM

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose in the morning trade today, extending their gains for the third consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 26.68 points, or 0.56 percent, to 4,750.68 as of 11:02 am.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index rose 0.91 percent to 1,038.10, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, rose 0.34 percent to 1,777.58.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 108.41 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 275 advanced, 35 declined, and 64 remained unchanged.

Bay Leasing & Investment posted the highest gain, rising 7 percent, while National Feed Mill posted the biggest loss, dropping 1 percent.

