Stocks rise in early trade

The DSEX gained 21.14 points to 4,685.94 as of 11:46 am

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose in the morning trade today, rebounding from the losses of the previous session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 21.14 points, or 0.45 percent, to 4,685.94 as of 11:46 am.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index went up by 0.39 percent to 1,021.29, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, rose 0.55 percent to 1,755.85.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 61.28 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 196 advanced, 73 declined, and 100 remained unchanged.

Sonargaon Textiles posted the highest gain, rising 8 percent, while Northern Jute Manufacturing Co posted the biggest loss, dropping 9 percent.