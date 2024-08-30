Stocks rise buoyed by circuit breaker reset

Stock markets' indexes in Bangladesh rose for a second consecutive day yesterday as investors made fresh bets on blue-chip and large-cap shares, gaining confidence from an increase in the circuit breaker's lower limit.

The stock market circuit breaker determines the extent to which the price of a stock can increase and decrease in a day.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission reset the lower limit at 10 percent from 3 percent for publicly traded companies on Wednesday alongside taking a number of decisions.

The upper limit has been kept unchanged at 10 percent.

The change gave investors and industry people hope that the market forces, meaning demand and supply, would be better able to play out and determine stock prices.

As a result, the DSEX, the benchmark index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 47.70 points, or 0.83 percent, from that the day prior to close at 5,804.

Likewise, the DSES index for the Shariah-based companies grew 6.90 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,241 and the DS30 index of the blue-chip firms increased 6.78 points, 0.32 percent, to 2,124.

At Chittagong Stock Exchange, the CASPI, the broad index of the port city bourse, edged up by 117.72 points, or 0.72 percent, to settle at 16,520.

Of the issues undergoing trade at the DSE, prices of 298 rose, 67 declined and 32 did not witness any price movement.

In its daily market update, UCB Stock Brokerage pointed out that the day's turnover stood at Tk 963 crore, which was an increase of 7.19 percent.

The total market turnover of block trades, meaning high volume transactions in securities that are privately negotiated and executed outside of the open market, stood at Tk 30.81 crore, representing 3.2 percent of the day's total turnover.

The pharmaceuticals sector dominated the turnover chart accounting for 16.91 percent of the daily total market turnover.

BAT Bangladesh topped the turnover list with a rise of 1.40 percent, followed by MJL Bangladesh (0.20 percent) and Olympic Industries (3.39 percent).

Sector-wise, non-bank financial institutions (NBFI), information technology (IT) and ceramics became the top three to close in the positive, according to the daily market update by Shanta Securities.

Telecom, pharmaceuticals and miscellaneous were the three sectors that closed in the negative.

Shares of companies like Prime Bank, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries, IFIC Bank, Confidence Cement, Orion Infusion, Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills and Fortune Shoes drew a lot of investors, according to LankaBangla Financial Portal.

Moreover, Deshbandhu Polymer, ADN Telecom, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, Meghna Pet Industries, Central Insurance Company and Legacy Footwear also fared well.

Tung Hai Knitting & Dyeing and Fortune Shoes jointly took the top spot on the gainers' chart, rising 10 percent.

However, none of the companies saw a double-digit growth in share prices.

Grameenphone, Square Pharmaceuticals, Islami Bank Bangladesh, National Bank, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Linde Bangladesh, Marico Bangladesh, City Genins, United Commercial Bank and Uttara Bank did not perform that well.

Shahjibazar Power Company shed the most, losing three percent.

Khulna Power Company, City Insurance, Sonali Paper & Board Mills, Usmania Glass Sheet Factory, Linde Bangladesh, Marico Bangladesh and Al-Haj Textile Mills also suffered losses.