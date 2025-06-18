Stocks rebound

Business
The DSEX gained 37.13 points to close at 4,776.82
Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed higher today, rebounding from the losses of the previous session. 

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 37.13 points, or 0.78 percent, to close at 4,776.82.

Shariah-compliant DSES index went up 0.85 percent to 1,042.64, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, gained 0.97 percent to 1,787.44.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, hit Tk 327.83 crore today, up from Tk 313.62 crore in the previous session.

A total of 111,400 trades were executed during the session, with block transactions amounting to Tk  38.36 crore across 27 scrips.

Market breadth remained negative, with 202 issues advancing, 112 declining, and 82 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category shares, 132 advanced, 41 declined, and  43 were unchanged. In the B category, 38 scrips gained and 30 declined, while there was no trading activity in N-category shares.

Performance across other segments was mixed. In mutual funds, 7 issues advanced and 10 declined. In corporate bonds, one issue gained and one declined. 

Government securities saw two issues advance and one decline.

Central Insurance Company posted the highest gain of the day, surging 10 percent, while First Finance was the worst performer, shedding 5 percent.

