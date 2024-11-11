Business
Star Business Report  
Mon Nov 11, 2024 11:40 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 11:43 AM

Stocks rebound

Stocks rebounded in the morning trade today after three consecutive days of downturn. 

DSEX, the premier index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, was up 0.53 percent in the first hour of trading.

The index gained 28.39 points to reach 5294.24 as of 11:04 am. 

This rebound follows a 50-point loss yesterday. 

Of the issues, 227 advanced, 81 declined, and 64 remained unchanged. 

Turnover stood at Tk 151.04 crore. 

Keya Cosmetics Ltd led the gains with a 9.09 percent increase, while Ambee Pharmaceuticals PLC experienced the steepest decline, losing 10.77 percent. 

Meanwhile, the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) fell by 0.30 percent, losing 45.15 points to settle at 14750.91.

