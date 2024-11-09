Business
Stocks gained for second consecutive week 

The cut on capital gains tax by the NBR boosted investor confidence
Stocks continued its rising trend, as the market gained for the second consecutive week, following the significant cut on capital gains tax by the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The NBR halved the capital gains tax rate to 15 percent on share sale profits over Tk 50 lakh on Monday, spurring investor confidence.

The DSEX,  the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, added 116.93 points last week, up 2.25 percent compared to the previous week. 

The index closed at 5,316.33 points on Thursday.

Trading volume reflected strong market activity, with the total turnover increasing 45 percent week-on-week to reach Tk 3,029 crore. 

Key indices also posted solid gains, as the DS30, representing 30 top companies, rose by 39 points to 1,965. 

The Shariah-compliant DSES index climbed 43 points to 1,188.

Global Heavy Chemicals led the gainers, surging 42.62 percent to Tk 26.10, while Prime Finance & Investment Ltd dropped 10.53 percent to Tk 5.1. 

Paper and printing sectors posted the highest returns, advancing 10.35 percent, followed by travel, leisure, and ceramics.

