Tue Nov 12, 2024 11:23 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 11:34 AM

Most Viewed

Stocks gain for second consecutive day 

Star Business Report 
Stocks gained in the first hour of trading today, following the positive investor momentum from yesterday. 

DSEX, the premier index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, added 24.34 points or 0.45 percent in the morning trade, to 5357.76 points as of 11 am. 

For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Of the shares, 246 advanced, 73 declined, and 68 remained unchanged. 

Total turnover, indicating total volumes of shares traded, stood at Tk 155.38 crore. 

Leading the gains were Shyampur Sugar Mills Ltd, Zeal Bangla Sugar Mills Ltd, and Runner Automobiles PLC, each up over 9 percent. 

Fareast Finance & Investment Ltd and Fu Wang Food Ltd recorded the steepest declines, each dropping over 5 percent. 

Meanwhile, the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 0.57 percent, gaining 85.55 points to 14927.58.

Related topic:
DSEDSEXstockCASPI
