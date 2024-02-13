Stocks fall for second day amid profit booking

Shares at Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped for a second consecutive day yesterday as investors booked profits following recent gains.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse of the country, declined 0.46 percent from that on the day before to settle at 6,394.

Likewise, the DSES, an index comprising Shariah-based companies, dipped 2.70 points, or 0.19 percent, to close the day at 1,391.

On the other hand, DS30 Index, which represents blue-chip stocks, rose 5.59 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 2,165.

The market's daily turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, was down 2.76 percent to Tk 1,646 crore.

Of the issues traded at the DSE, 65 closed higher, 254 ended lower and 39 remained unchanged.

Shares of the Mithun Knitting and Dyeing took pole position on the list of top gainers with a rise of 10 percent.

It was followed by the Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice-Cream with 9.95 percent, Sikder Insurance Company with 9.94 percent, Safko Spinning Mills with 9.93 percent and Best Holdings with 9.87 percent.

The Rangpur Dairy & Food Products, Monno Fabrics, eGeneration, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries and Uttara Bank were also among the top gainers with their shares rising by 8.56 percent, 8.21 percent, 7.50 percent, 7.20 percent, and 6.32 percent respectively.

Shares of Bd Thai Aluminium shed the most, 7.91 percent, followed by ICB AMCL First Agrani Bank Mutual Fund with 7.52 percent, Olympic Accessories with 7.50 percent, and the Khulna Printing & Packaging with 7.42 percent.

ICB AMCL Sonali Bank Limited 1st Mutual Fund, Western Marine Shipyard, National Bank and Advent Pharma also witnessed losses of 6.93 percent, 6.53 percent, 6.32 percent and 6.17 percent respectively.

Among the major sectors, information technology (IT) rose the highest with 1.92 percent while ceramics faced the biggest erosion of 2.89 percent.

Chittagong Stock Exchange also went down with its all-share price index (Caspi) declining by 61 points, or 0.32 percent, to close the day at 18,500.