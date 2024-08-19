Stocks fall for second day

Stock markets in Bangladesh sharply fell yesterday as risk-averse investors opted to lock in profits on quick-gaining shares on the trading floors amid price fluctuations.

Shares of companies like Grameenphone, BAT Bangladesh Company, Square Pharmaceuticals, BRAC Bank, Renata, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Eastern Bank, City Bank and Pubali Bank suffered losses.

Of them, Square Pharmaceuticals logged the highest loss of 16.61 percent, the only double-digit loss. BAT Bangladesh Company and Grameenphone jointly recorded a loss of over 15 percent.

As a result, the benchmark index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), slumped 125.20 points, or 2.12 percent, from that on the day prior to close at 5,778, marking a fall for the second straight day.

The day's turnover, which indicates the total value of the shares trading on the DSE, decreased 51.86 percent to Tk 480.8 crore

Similarly, the DSES, the index for the Shariah-based companies, slipped 24.54 points, or 1.94 percent, to 1,240 and the DS30, the index that is composed of blue-chip firms, edged down 52.74 points, or 2.42 percent, to 2,126.

The banking sector dominated the turnover chart, accounting for 16.02 percent of the day's total market turnover.

Block trades, meaning high-volume transactions in a security that are privately negotiated and executed outside of the open market, contributed 4.1 percent of the overall market turnover.

Grameenphone became the most traded share with a turnover of Tk 49.3 crore.

All the sectors which account for large amounts in market capitalisation, which refers to the total value of their shares at present, posted a negative performance, according to the day's market update by BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage.

Telecommunications experienced the highest loss of 2.99 percent followed by non-bank financial institutions (2.64 percent), fuel and power (2.38 percent), engineering (2.36 percent), bank (2.31 percent), food and allied (2.28 percent), and pharmaceuticals (2.02 percent).

Out of the 398 scrips that changed hands on the trading floor of the country's premier bourse, prices of 18 advanced, 366 declined and 14 did not witness any price movement.

In case of blue-chip companies, Islami Bank Bangladesh, Olympic Industries, Kohinoor Chemicals, Saif Powertec, Daffodil Computers, Premier Cement, Oimex Electrode, Marico Bangladesh and Miracle Industries drew investors the most, according to LankaBangla Financial Portal.

Daffodil Computers topped the gainers' list with a rise of 6.61 percent.

Oimex Electrode, Zeal Bangla Sugar Mills, SAIF Powertec, Olympic Industries, Miracle Industries, Beach Hatchery and Islami Bank Bangladesh showcased a strong performance.

Kohinoor Chemicals Company Bangladesh, Northern Islami Insurance, Premier Cement Mills and United Insurance Company were also on the gainers' list.

Meghna Petroleum shed the most, losing 3.67 percent.

Alif Manufacturing Company, Legacy Footwear, Unilever Consumer Care, Rupali Life Insurance Company and Dulamia Cotton Spinning Mills did not fare that well.

Bashundhara Paper Mills, Grameenphone, JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing, National Tubes, Bangladesh Thai Aluminium and IPDC Finance were also on the chart of those suffering losses.

Chittagong Stock Exchange also saw a similar downtrend as its all-share price index plunged 316.20 points, or 1.86 percent, to settle the day at 16,715.