Stocks extend rally for third day 

The DSEX gained 59.65 points to close at 4,783.65

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose today, extending their gains for the third consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, went up 59.65 points, or 1.26 percent, to close at 4,783.65.

Shariah-compliant DSES index went up 1.62 percent to end at 1,045.39, while the DS30, which tracks blue-chip stocks, increased by 0.90 percent to 1,787.53.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, was Tk 417.37 crore, up from Tk 263.02 crore in the previous session.

A total of 137,693 trades were executed during the session, with block transactions accounting for Tk 40.51 crore across 25 scrips.

Market breadth was positive, with 315 issues advancing, 36 declining, and 46 remaining unchanged.

Among A category shares, 179 advanced, 15 declined, and 23 remained unchanged. In the B category, 70 scrips gained while 7 declined. The N category shares witnessed no trading activity.

Other segments had mixed trends, with 20 issues advancing and 2 declining in mutual funds, while corporate bonds saw one issue advancing. Government securities saw two scrips advancing.

Bay Leasing & Investment registered the highest gain of the day, surging 10 percent, while Asia Pacific General Insurance Co was the worst performer, falling 3 percent.