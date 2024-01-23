Business
Star Business Report
Tue Jan 23, 2024 11:41 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 11:46 AM

Business

Stocks extend gains as more companies exit price curbs

Star Business Report
Tue Jan 23, 2024 11:41 AM Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 11:46 AM
DSE update
DSE update as of 11:39 am today. Photo: DSE

The main index of Bangladesh's stock market rose in the morning trade today, maintaining a gaining streak for the second session after 23 additional companies saw their floor price lifted yesterday.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased 43 points, or 0.70 percent, to 6,298 till 11.20 am.

As of 11:30 am, 173 stocks advanced, 171 fell and 42 remained unchanged, with turnover of Tk 466 crore.

CASPI, the broad index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), however dropped 44 points, which is 0.22 percent to 18,191.

Related topic:
DSEDhaka Stock ExchangeCASPIStock update
push notification