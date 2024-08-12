Stocks cross 6,000 points after five months

Stocks kept the gaining momentum yesterday with the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange rising to a five-month high, surpassing the 6,000-point mark.

The rise comes against the backdrop of Rubayat-Ul Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, resigning from his post on Saturday night, five days after the fall of prime minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.

Buoyed by the developments in the country's political landscape, investors made fresh bets on large-cap and blue-chip stocks with hopes that good governance would return to the capital market. This has been reflected in recent days as the market continued to tick upward for a fourth straight day.

Yesterday, shares of large-cap and blue-chip stocks such as Islami Bank Bangladesh, Grameenphone, BRAC Bank, BAT Bangladesh, Robi Axiata, BSRM Ltd, United Commercial Bank, IFIC Bank, City Bank and National Bank performed strongly.

The share prices of Islami Bank Bangladesh, Grameenphone, BRAC Bank and BAT Bangladesh all recorded double-digit growth, rising by 18.61 percent, 17.30 percent, 11.84 percent and 11.59 percent respectively.

The broad index of the country's premier bourse, the DSEX, grew by 91.09 points, or 1.54 percent, to close the day at 6,015, marking a massive rise after a roller-coaster month.

Similarly, the DSES, the index for Shariah-compliant companies, ticked up 10.36 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,285.27.

The DS30 index, which tracks blue-chip firms, went up by 51.62 points, or 2.42 percent, to 2,184.35.

Of the issues that changed hands on the trading floor of the DSE, 173 advanced, 207 closed lower and 20 did not see any price movement.

The day's turnover, which indicates the total value of shares traded, stood at Tk 2,010 crore, an increase of 25.12 percent compared to the previous day's trading session.

Grameenphone topped the turnover list, accounting for 8.75 percent, followed by BAT Bangladesh, BRAC Bank and Robi Axiata with 4.30 percent, 5.76 percent and 9.51 percent, respectively.

Grameenphone was the most traded share with a turnover of Tk 138.7 crore.

Block trades, meaning high-volume transactions in securities that are privately negotiated and executed outside of the open market, contributed 1.6 percent to overall turnover.

Sector-wise, telecommunication, non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs), bank, food & allied, and engineering and fuel and power were in the positive while pharmaceuticals were in negative territory.

Of them, telecommunication booked the highest gain of 8.79 percent followed by NBFIs (4.72 percent), bank (4.11 percent), food & allied (3.31 percent), engineering (1.82 percent), fuel & power (0.72 percent).

AB Bank topped the gainers' list with a rise of 10 percent. GBB Power, Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills (BSRM), ACI Ltd and Grameen One: Scheme Two also fared well.

Islamic Finance & Investment, Islami Bank Bangladesh and The Dacca Dyeing & Manufacturing Company were also on the gainers' list.

On the other hand, Crystal Insurance Company shed the most, losing 2.99 percent.

Libra Infusions, Hami Industries, Anwar Galvanizing, Navana Pharmaceuticals, Kay & Que Bangladesh, Asiatic Laboratories, GQ Ball Pen Industries and Hakkani Pulp & Paper Mills also recorded losses.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also witnessed an upwards trend as its premier bourse, the All-Share Price Index, edged up by 482.70 points, or 2.87 percent, to settle at 17,282.46.