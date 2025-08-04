Stocks break three-day rally 

The DSEX declined 50.23 points to settle at 5,485.90

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange closed lower today, breaking a three-day rally.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, declined 50.23 points, or 0.90 percent, to settle at 5,485.90.

The other indices also had negative performance before the end of the day's trading. Shariah-compliant DSES declined 0.67 percent to 1,185.49.

The DS30, comprising the blue-chip shares, dropped 0.95 percent to close at 2,129.92.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, hit Tk 911.73 crore, down from Tk 1,137.40 crore the previous session.

A total of 237,927 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 11.9 crore across 24 scrips.

Market breadth was negative with 122 stocks advancing, 207 declining, and 68 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 66 gained, 119 lost, and 34 remained unchanged.

The B-category saw 32 stocks rise and 42 fall, while there was no activity in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, 8 issues advanced and 10 declined.

Corporate bonds saw just one issue decline, while the government bond market saw one issue advance.

Among individual performers, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution topped the gainers' list with a 9 percent surge, while Trust Bank was the worst performer, dropping 8 percent.