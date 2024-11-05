Business
Star Business Report
Tue Nov 5, 2024 11:41 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 11:46 AM

Most Viewed

Business

Stock surges in morning trade 

Star Business Report
Tue Nov 5, 2024 11:41 AM Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 11:46 AM

Stocks rallied in the morning trade today as investors were upbeat following the drastic cut in the capital gains tax by the National Board of Revenue yesterday.

DSEX, the premier index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 1.59 percent as of 11:14 am. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The index added 84.01 points to 5,336.50, continuing momentum from yesterday.

Positive sentiment dominated the market, with 351 stocks advancing. Some 17 issues declined and 24 remained unchanged. 

Turnover stood at Tk 288.17 crore on the DSE. 

Fu Wang Food Ltd and Aramit Cement Ltd surged 10 percent, driving the rally, while Peoples Leasing and Fin Services Ltd saw the steepest drop.

At the Chittagong Stock Exchange, the key index CASPI gained 152.39 points or 1.04 percent to 14,737.32 in the first hour of trading.

Related topic:
stocksDSEDSEXCASPI
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Stock gains for third day amid regulatory optimism

5d ago

Stocks break losing streak with early gains

1w ago
Dhaka stocks rise

Stocks plunge for second consecutive day

3m ago

Investors protest decline in stock market, demand BSEC chief’s resignation

1w ago
Dhaka stock exchange rebound

Dhaka stocks bounce back

4m ago
মার্কিন নির্বাচনের দুই প্রার্থী ট্রাম্প ও কমলা। কোলাজ ছবি: এএফপি
|আন্তর্জাতিক

শেষ প্রচারণায় তরুণদের ভোট চাইলেন কমলা, ট্রাম্প বললেন ‘কমলা উগ্রবাদী’

কমলার সমালোচনায় মেতেছেন ট্রাম্প। অপরদিকে তরুণ-তরুণীদের ভোট চেয়েছেন কমলা।  

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ভারত

বিজেপিকে ঝাড়খণ্ডের মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর প্রশ্ন: ‘হাসিনাকে কেন ভারতে আশ্রয় দেওয়া হলো’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে