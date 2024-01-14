State telecom firms should become profitable by June: Palak

Otherwise, officials of the entities will no longer be there, the state minister says

The officials of companies under the telecom division will have to leave the respective entities if they fail to start making profits by June this year, State Minister for Post, Telecom and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said today.

"If they can't become profitable by June 2023, the officials of those companies will no longer be there and we may have to make tough decisions about the companies. There will be no compromise."

Palak made the comments during a meeting with the officials of different departments and companies under the Post and Telecom Division at the secretariat in Dhaka.

The companies under telecom division are Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Ltd, Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited, Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd, Telephone Shilpa Sangstha Ltd, Bangladesh Cable Shilpa Limited and Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited.

Of them only two—Bangladesh Cable Shilpa Limited and Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited—are profitable entities, Palak said.

Moreover, the state minister said the profitable two should also work to increase their profits further.