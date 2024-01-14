Business
Star Business Report
Sun Jan 14, 2024 09:06 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 09:18 PM

Most Viewed

Business

State telecom firms should become profitable by June: Palak

Otherwise, officials of the entities will no longer be there, the state minister says
Star Business Report
Sun Jan 14, 2024 09:06 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 09:18 PM
State telecom firms should become profitable by June: Palak

The officials of companies under the telecom division will have to leave the respective entities if they fail to start making profits by June this year, State Minister for Post, Telecom and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said today.

"If they can't become profitable by June 2023, the officials of those companies will no longer be there and we may have to make tough decisions about the companies. There will be no compromise."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Palak made the comments during a meeting with the officials of different departments and companies under the Post and Telecom Division at the secretariat in Dhaka.

The companies under telecom division are Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Ltd, Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited, Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd, Telephone Shilpa Sangstha Ltd, Bangladesh Cable Shilpa Limited and Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited.

Of them only two—Bangladesh Cable Shilpa Limited and Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited—are profitable entities, Palak said.

Moreover, the state minister said the profitable two should also work to increase their profits further.

Related topic:
State Telecom FirmsState Minister for Post, Telecom and ICTPost and Telecom DivisionBangladesh Telecommunications Company LtdBangladesh Telecommunications Company Ltd (BTCL)Teletalk Bangladesh LtdTelephone Shilpa Sangstha LtdBangladesh Cable Shilpa LimitedBangladesh Satellite Company Limited
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

SIM

Legal notice seeks halt to biometric SIM registration

BTCL Logo | BTCL’s Tk 463Cr 5G Project: Huawei’s win marred by controversy

BTCL’s Tk 463Cr 5G Project: Huawei’s win marred by controversy

Anomalies galore in BTCL 5G project

|বাংলাদেশ

সরকার অবশ্যই অগ্নিসংযোগকারী ও হুকুমদাতাদের শাস্তির ব্যবস্থা নেবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

শেখ হাসিনা বলেন, অগ্নিসংযোগের ঘটনায় জড়িত অনেক ব্যক্তি ও তাদের কর্তাদের ইতোমধ্যে আইনের আওতায় আনা হয়েছে এবং বাকিদের সর্বত্র থাকা সিসিটিভি ক্যামেরার ভিডিও ফুটেজ যাচাই-বাছাই করে ধরা হবে।

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ২ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৩৮

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification