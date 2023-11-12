StanChart-Channel i launch 9th Agro Award

The organisers of Standard Chartered-Channel i Agro Award at a press conference at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Collected

Standard Chartered and Channel i today jointly announced the launch of "Standard Chartered-Channel i Agro Award 2023" to recognise the individuals and institutions for their outstanding contributions for the country's agriculture and food security.

The main goal of the award is to find visionaries, researchers and innovators in agriculture and give them the recognition they deserve, the organisers said at a press conference at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka.

Initiated by Standard Chartered Bangladesh, this is the ninth edition of the award and it is the fifth time partnership with Channel i, they said.

The award will be given in 12 categories: Lifetime achievement award at the individual level; best female farmer; best male farmer; best talented agricultural warrior-male; best talented agricultural warrior-woman; hero of change; best journalist (agriculture); jury special; best institution at the organization level - agricultural research, innovation and technology; the best institutions - agricultural support and implementation; the best agricultural exporters, and the best climate adapter award.

The best climate adapter award has been added as a new category to recognise the importance of sustainable and measurable solutions, they said.

At the press conference, Faridur Reza Sagar, managing director of Channel i, said agriculture is a unique profession for the whole world and farmers are directly involved in the production of food for survival.

"We don't have the ability to recognise the duties they have been doing for years. But we are happy to host the Standard Chartered – Channel i Agro Awards as an opportunity to acknowledge the debt."

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "Changes and meaningful developments in the country's agriculture sector have the potential to expand our food security and economic opportunities, improve health and education, protect the environment and increase tolerance to climate change."

"Therefore, I am proud to announce the ninth edition of the Agro Awards in association with Channel i in honour of agriculture and farmers. Once again, I would like to respect the determination, determination, multi-dimensional thinking and innovative spirit of our country's farmers, scientists, researchers, experts, and organisations working with agriculture and farmers."

Shykh Seraj, director and head of news of Channel i, said the youth have contributed to any major achievement in the world. "The agriculture we are seeing in Bangladesh today has been developed in the hands of the youth. Young people around the world are turning away from agriculture. So this event is to inspire them."

"In addition, agriculture and farmers are being severely affected by climate change. Therefore, it is necessary to connect them with modern technology. Every year we try to draw everyone's attention to these issues through Standard Chartered - Channel i Agro Award."

Applications for the awards will be accepted from November 12 this year to January 8 in 2024.

Detailed information and data can be collected from www.agrowaward.com.

Bitopi Das Chowdhury, head, corporate affairs, brand and marketing of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, and Shahidul Alam Sachchu, general manager for drama and telefilm of Channel i and the project director of the Agro Award, also spoke at the event.