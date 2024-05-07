Business
AFP, Columbo
Tue May 7, 2024 05:46 PM
Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 05:49 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Sri Lanka approves power deal with Adani Group

The state-run energy utility will buy electricity at $0.0826 a kilowatt-hour, about a third cheaper than the current average paid, energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera told reporters
AFP, Columbo
Tue May 7, 2024 05:46 PM Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 05:49 PM
The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka announced Tuesday it was entering into a 20-year agreement with Adani Group to buy electricity from a $442-million wind power plant the Indian conglomerate is building in the island nation.

The state-run energy utility will buy electricity at $0.0826 a kilowatt-hour, about a third cheaper than the current average paid, energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera told reporters.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

An Adani Group official said the Adani plant is expected to be connected to the national grid within two years.

The renewable energy project comes after Sri Lanka awarded Adani a $700-million strategic port terminal project in Colombo in 2021.
Adani Group had been nominated as the contractor by the Indian government.

Its founder Gautam Adani is Asia's second-richest man and has longstanding ties with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adani Group last year denied accusations of "brazen" corporate fraud by a US short-seller that sent the share price of its listed units into freefall, though it has since reversed the decline.

The port project -- a 1.4-kilometre (0.9-mile), 20-metre (66-foot) deep jetty right next to a Chinese-operated terminal in Colombo -- was widely seen as a bid to address New Delhi's growing concern over Beijing's expanding influence in the Indian Ocean.

China is Sri Lanka's largest bilateral lender, accounting for 10 percent of the island nation's overall foreign debt.

Colombo is awaiting a debt restructuring agreement with Beijing and other official and private creditors to continue with a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Related topic:
Sri LankaAdani
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Adani Group

Adani rebuffs report of $400 mln fundraise against Australian assets

1y ago

Strategic Sri Lanka make Tigers look out of depth

1m ago
Domestic cricket’s quality under spotlight

Bangladesh drop to seventh in ICC Test Championship standings

1m ago

Bangladesh 55/1 in reply to 531

1m ago

Mendis, Mathews get ranking reward after bashing Bangladesh

3w ago
|সংবাদ বিশ্লেষণ

১৬১৯ গুণ বেশি দামে নাট-বল্টু কেনার গল্প

শেষ পর্যন্ত কাস্টমসের সচেতনতায় পণ্য খালাস করতে ব্যর্থ হয়ে বলেছে, ‘ভুল হয়েছে, পণ্যগুলো ভুলবশত আমদানি করা হয়েছে। এটা একটি মানবিক ভুল।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

প্রত্যাশিত সিরিজ জয়েও থাকল কিছু অস্বস্তির দাগ 

২০ মিনিট আগে
push notification