Social media hacking tops cybercrimes in Bangladesh: study 

Social media and online account hacking tops the list of cybercrimes in Bangladesh, accounting for 21.65 percent of incidents, according to a new study.

The study also highlights that 78.78 percent of victims are young adults aged 18 to 30, and 59 percent of those affected are women.

The Cyber Crime Awareness Foundation (CICAF) revealed the study findings at a seminar at Dhaka Reporters Unity today. The study analysed cybercrimes from April 15, 2023 to April 15, 2024, interviewing 132 victims.

The report notes that the rate of cyber attacks on children under 18 has decreased to 13.65 percent of total cyber crimes.

Victims often suffer significant consequences, with 47.72 percent experiencing social loss, 40.15 percent financial loss, and almost all enduring emotional distress.

Only 12 percent of victims sought legal recourse, with 87.5 percent reporting no benefit from their actions. The data indicates that most victims of these frauds are educated, with 40.9 percent having completed higher secondary education, 21.21 percent holding graduation degrees, 16.66 percent having secondary education, and 12.87 percent below secondary education.

It found a surge in new types of cybercrimes, with incidents doubling to 11.85 percent of total crimes in just one year. And 11.35 percent were victims of crimes related to pornography.

The alarming rise in cybercrimes not only results in financial losses but also personal harm, often exacerbated by social stigma and shame, experts said speakers at the event on cybercrimes in Bangladesh.

The experts emphasise the need for developing indigenous cyber solutions through public-private partnerships, training, and skill development to safeguard the country's cyber sovereignty.