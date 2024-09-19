Six state banks asked to cancel contractual appointments of MDs

The Financial Institutions Division (FID) of the finance ministry has recommended that the boards of directors of six state-run banks cancel the contractual appointments of their managing directors and CEOs.

The six state-run banks are Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, BASIC Bank and Bangladesh Development Bank.

The FID also sent six separate letters to the chairmen of the boards of those banks.

The board of directors of those six lenders were also asked to take legal action regarding the cancellation of the contracts as per The Bank Companies Act.

The FID issued the letters as per government recommendations.

Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, chairman of Sonali Bank, Professor Abul Hashem, chairman of BASIC Bank, and Md Nazrul Huda, chairman of Rupali Bank, confirmed to The Daily Star that they had received letters from the FID.

The Daily Star obtained a copy of the letter sent to the chairman of Janata Bank in this regard.

Among the six CEOs and MDs, Md Abdul Jabbar was promoted from deputy managing director to managing director of Janata Bank in April of 2023.

Similarly, Mohammad Jahangir was appointed as MD of Rupali Bank in August of 2022 following his tenure as deputy managing director of the bank.

Meanwhile, Md Afzal Karim joined Sonali Bank as MD in August of 2022 after serving as managing director of the Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation.

Md Murshedul Kabir was appointed as managing director of Agrani Bank in August 2022. He had previously served as a deputy managing director of Sonali Bank.

Md Anisur Rahman joined as MD of BASIC Bank in April 2021 after serving as Agrani Bank's deputy managing director.

Lastly, Md Habibur Rahman Gazi was appointed as managing director of Bangladesh Development Bank in November 2022 after serving as deputy managing director at Agrani Bank.