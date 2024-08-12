All contractual appointments to be scrapped

Interim govt to draw up list of those hurt during protests, bear treatment cost

The interim government yesterday decided that all contractual appointments of the administration will be terminated in phases.

The decision was taken at a meeting of advisory councils of the interim government held at State Guest House Jamuna.

A list of all contractual appointments is being prepared, said two advisers of the interim government asking not to be named.

While some of the disputed and controversial contracts will be immediately terminated, the rest will be done in phases, they said.

In recent years, Awami League-aligned officials were appointed on a contractual basis. These create dissatisfaction among the administration.

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5 in the wake of a mass upsurge led by students, the contract of IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was terminated on August 7.

On the same day, the former Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah's contract was cancelled.

At present, Md Mahbub Hossain, cabinet secretary; Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the National Board of Revenue; Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, are serving on contractual appointments, among others.

At the meeting, the advisory council noted the attacks on religious minorities in some places with grave concern.

"Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus will immediately sit with the representative bodies and other concerned groups to find ways to resolve such heinous attacks," said another adviser.

The advisory council of the interim government also decided that a list of all injured protestors would be prepared at the earliest and their treatment would be funded by the government.

The health ministry will instruct all hospitals accordingly. The government will also support the families of the deceased protestors.

More than 400 people, including students and police personnel, were killed in the violence centring the protests on quota reforms for government jobs. Several thousands were also injured.

The ministry of foreign affairs will immediately start consultation for the release of the 57 Bangladeshis arrested and sentenced by the UAE authority for protesting in support of the Bangladeshi students and people.

"If needed, the chief adviser himself will talk to the concerned government," said an adviser.

The interim government has also accepted the resignation of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam.

The governor of Bangladesh Bank will be appointed soon, while a three-member search committee has been formed to recommend appointments for the vacant posts of deputy governors.

The advisory council decided that the supply of all essentials shall be ensured.

Operations of metro rail, suspended since July 18, will resume from Saturday. The train, however, will not stop at the damaged stations of Kazipara and Mirpur until repair works are complete.