Business
Star Business Report
Mon Mar 4, 2024 05:31 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 4, 2024 05:35 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Six economic indicators signal significant challenges for government: MCCI

The government should take action to improve the scenario, the leading chamber says
Star Business Report
Mon Mar 4, 2024 05:31 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 4, 2024 05:35 PM
'Take action for stable forex reserves, manage inflation'

The government is facing significant challenges in as many as six out of nine key economic indicators prepared by the Bangladesh Bank, said a top chamber, calling for further actions to improve the scenario.

The parameters are foreign exchange reserves, import volume, domestic debt, export receipts, food stock, and inflation, according to the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) in its review of the economic situation for October-December of the current financial year of 2023-24.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Local economists have attributed persisting global and local adversities to the weaker situation in the areas. In order to overcome the situation, the government has taken quick and decisive measures to address the economic fallout.

"The government also needs to take more actions to stabilise foreign exchange reserves, manage inflation, enhance revenue earnings, ensure proper electricity and gas supply, and improve the food situation," the MCCI said.

Related topic:
Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dhaka (MCCI)MCCI
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Low-cost loans, lands a must to boost investment: MCCI

Priorities are set accurately, but inflation will be biggest headache

MCCI donates Tk 1.42 crore to Bangabazar fire victims

Economy going thru difficult times

Extend tenure of trade licences to 5 years: MCCI

|বাংলাদেশ

অর্ধেকের বেশি নারীর বিয়ে ১৮ বছর বয়সের আগে হচ্ছে: সিমিন হোসেন

‘৬৪ জেলায় বাল্যবিবাহ রোধে মনিটরিং কার্যক্রম চলমান রয়েছে।’

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ওয়ারীর র‍্যাংকিন স্ট্রিটে আবাসিক ভবনে রেস্টুরেন্ট, গ্রেপ্তার ১৬

৩১ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X