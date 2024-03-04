Six economic indicators signal significant challenges for government: MCCI

The government should take action to improve the scenario, the leading chamber says

The government is facing significant challenges in as many as six out of nine key economic indicators prepared by the Bangladesh Bank, said a top chamber, calling for further actions to improve the scenario.

The parameters are foreign exchange reserves, import volume, domestic debt, export receipts, food stock, and inflation, according to the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) in its review of the economic situation for October-December of the current financial year of 2023-24.

Local economists have attributed persisting global and local adversities to the weaker situation in the areas. In order to overcome the situation, the government has taken quick and decisive measures to address the economic fallout.

"The government also needs to take more actions to stabilise foreign exchange reserves, manage inflation, enhance revenue earnings, ensure proper electricity and gas supply, and improve the food situation," the MCCI said.