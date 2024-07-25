Business
Star Business Report
Thu Jul 25, 2024 05:48 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 06:01 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Shahjalal Islami Bank makes Tk 167 crore profit in Apr-Jun

The bank made Tk 166.79 crore in the same period previous year
Star Business Report
Thu Jul 25, 2024 05:48 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 06:01 PM
Shahjalal Islami Bank makes Tk 167 crore profit in Apr-Jun

Shahjalal Islami Bank posted a profit of Tk 167.05 crore in the April-June quarter of 2024, which is slightly higher than last year same period's Tk 166.79 crore.

In the first half of 2024, the shariah-based bank made a profit of Tk 288.86 crore, up 5 percent year-on-year, the bank said in its financial statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The bank's consolidated earnings per share for this period increased to Tk 2.59 from Tk 2.45 a year earlier.

"Our financial performance in the first six months was satisfactory as we maintained higher provisions against loans to mitigate risk and increase the strength of the bank's capital," said a top official of the bank preferring anonymity.

Additionally, the bank's consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) surged to Tk 12.48 in the January-June period, from Tk 6.48 of the previous year's first six months.

The bank gave credit for the rise in NOCFPS to the increased placements from other banks and institutions as well as a jump in customer deposits.

"Our customers are confident of keeping their deposits at the bank, as our cost of deposits is one of the lowest among all the banks," said the official regarding the increase in deposit.

He also mentioned recording growth in investment in the first half of the financial year.

Founded in 2001, Shahjalal Islami Bank operates under Islamic shariah principles.

It has an authorised capital of Tk 1,500 crore and a paid-up capital of Tk 1,029 crore, according to the bank's website.

The bank's network consists of 140 branches and 132 ATM (automated teller machine) booths across Bangladesh.

Shares of the bank rose 0.56 percent to Tk 18 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

Related topic:
shahjalal islami bank
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shahjalal Islami Bank’s profit jumps nearly 38% in 2022

1y ago

Shahjalal Islami Bank’s profit rises 36%

1y ago

Shahjalal Islami Bank's first-quarter profit up 28%

2m ago

Bismillah Group scam: ACC okays charge sheet against 14

8y ago

Shahjalal Islami Bank posts highest profit in 5 years

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

'আক্রমণের ধরনই বলে ওরা ছাত্র না'

সর্বোচ্চ ২৫৯ জন পুলিশ সদস্য সেখানে চিকিৎসার জন্য ভর্তি হয়েছেন। যার মধ্যে তিনজন মারা গেছেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

হাসপাতালে ‘অবরুদ্ধ’ নাহিদ ও আসিফ, কেবিনের সামনে ‘গোয়েন্দা পুলিশ’

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification