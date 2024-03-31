Business
Star Business Report 
Sun Mar 31, 2024 03:39 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 03:43 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Selected bank branches to stay open during April 5-7 holidays  

Star Business Report 
Sun Mar 31, 2024 03:39 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 03:43 PM
Bangladesh Bank
Representational image. Star file photo

A selected number of branches of banks will remain open on a limited scale during the upcoming weekend and holidays to facilitate the clearance of salaries and bonuses for Eid-ul-Fitr, which is expected to be celebrated on April 10.

Bangladesh Bank said in a circular that bank branches serving the readymade garment industries in Dhaka city, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj, and Chattogram will be open from April 5 to April 7. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

These dates coincide with the weekend (Friday and Saturday) and the public holiday for Shab-e-Qadr on Sunday. 

The BB stated that the relevant bank branches in these areas will serve customers from 9:30am to3 pm on Friday, with a 45-minute break for Juma prayer. 

On Saturday and Sunday, the branches will provide services from 9:30am to 2:30pm.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আহসানুল ইসলাম টিটু, ভারতীয় পেঁয়াজ, পেঁয়াজ আমদানি,
|অর্থনীতি

ভারতীয় পেঁয়াজের প্রথম চালান আসছে আজ রাতে: বাণিজ্য প্রতিমন্ত্রী

প্রতি কেজি ভারতীয় পেঁয়াজ খুচরা পর্যায়ে ৪০ টাকা দরে বিক্রি হবে বলেও জানান তিনি।

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|ছাত্র রাজনীতি ও অন্যান্য

শহীদ মিনারে প্রতিবাদ শেষে বুয়েট ক্যাম্পাসে ছাত্রলীগ

২৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification