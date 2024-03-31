Selected bank branches to stay open during April 5-7 holidays  

A selected number of branches of banks will remain open on a limited scale during the upcoming weekend and holidays to facilitate the clearance of salaries and bonuses for Eid-ul-Fitr, which is expected to be celebrated on April 10.

Bangladesh Bank said in a circular that bank branches serving the readymade garment industries in Dhaka city, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj, and Chattogram will be open from April 5 to April 7.

These dates coincide with the weekend (Friday and Saturday) and the public holiday for Shab-e-Qadr on Sunday.

The BB stated that the relevant bank branches in these areas will serve customers from 9:30am to3 pm on Friday, with a 45-minute break for Juma prayer.

On Saturday and Sunday, the branches will provide services from 9:30am to 2:30pm.