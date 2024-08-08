Security concerns slow clearance of goods from ports

After several days of violence and unrest, trucks and covered vans began returning to ports around the country to collect goods. However, importers and exporters are still fearful of violence and theft, so the clearance of goods has only improved slightly. The photo was taken at the Chattogram port yesterday. Photo: Rajib Raihan

Importers are refraining from clearing goods at the ports in Chattogram, Benapole and Mongla as well as the Kamalapur ICD due to a lack of security on major highways.

Despite port activities returning to normal, both importers and exporters highlighted the drop in clearance of goods, citing that highways are still unsafe.

The streets of Bangladesh convulsed with violence and death over the last three weeks, leaving over 535 dead, including students who were protesting for reforms.

The movement, which has been raging since July, climaxed on Monday with Sheikh Hasina handing in her resignation from the post of prime minister and fleeing the country.

However, many reports of violence and arson were reported in the aftermath.

As security concerns continue to cloud the nation, importers and exporters called for the swift formation of an interim government to stabilise the law and order situation.

"Clearing and forwarding (C&F) agents are responsible for clearing and delivering goods to factories, but fear of theft is preventing them from retrieving products," Aktar Hossain, president of the Chattogram C&F Agents Association, told The Daily Star.

He added that goods had been stolen from trucks and covered vans along the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in recent weeks.

However, the release of goods increased since yesterday morning, according to the Chattogram Port Authority.

Around 2,238 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers were released as of 8am yesterday, with 2,958 TEUs shipped for export.

The number of released containers increased to 2,349 in the seven hours from 8am to 3pm yesterday.

However, 42,638 TEUs were still in the port yard.

"It would be better if traders wait a few more days until the law and order improves as the situation on the road is still risky," said Syed M Tanvir, managing director of Pacific Jeans Ltd.

He hoped the situation would stabilise in a day or two as government departments, including law enforcement agencies, are undergoing massive changes and import-export activities would return to normal.

"The clearance of commercial goods has been sluggish for the past few weeks. Considering the current situation, the port authority has already waived the seven-day demurrage charge for importers," said Nahid Moin, director of the Junior Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

He demanded an extension of the waiver for another seven days to prevent unwanted delays.

"Customs officials and C&F agents did not go to the office for a few days owing to security concerns. But the situation is improving and people are working regularly today (Wednesday). So, product clearance has also increased," said Naziur Rahman, joint commissioner of the Chattogram Customs House.

AKM Mahbubur Rahman, customs commissioner of Mongla Port, and Mohammad Akbar Hossain, customs commissioner of Kamalpur ICD, echoed those sentiments.