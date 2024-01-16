Runner to build nationwide charging network for electric vehicles

CG Runner Bangladesh, a concern of Runner Group, signs MoU with Genex Infrastructure

Runner Group, one of the biggest marketeer and assembler of automobiles in Bangladesh, will develop a nationwide charging network as part of its plan to locally launch electric vehicle (EV) of China-based world's biggest EV maker BYD.

Today, CG Runner Bangladesh Limited, a sister concern of Runner Group, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build the network with local infrastructure developer Genex Infrastructure Limited, at Runner's headquarters at Tejgaon in the city.

CG Runner is scheduled to launch BYD SEAL within March this year, which will be the first model of electric vehicle of the Chinese carmaker to hit the roads in Bangladesh.

Genex Infrastructure plans to develop and install 10 charging stations around Dhaka city and several national highways by March 2024 and build a sustainable charging network nationwide by installing more charging stations throughout the year.

At present, there are four charging stations across the country.

As per today's MoU, the customers of CG Runner will get priority in the charging process for uninterrupted and convenient charging experiences for their electric vehicles.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Genex Infrastructure Limited to build nationwide charging stations," Runner Group Chairman Hafizur Rahman Khan said at today's event.

Genex Infrastructure Managing Director Mohammed Tanzidul Alam also spoke.

Till now, around 70 EVs of global automotive brands such as Tesla and Porsche have been registered with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority since September 2022, when EV registration was first introduced.

Bangladesh has recently formed new EV policies, including the Charging Station Installation Policy, to promote adoption of such vehicles in the country.

In the Electric Motor Vehicle Registration and Operation Guideline 2023, the government targeted ensuring 30 percent of vehicles in the country are electric by 2030.