Runner Automobiles returns to profit in Q2

Runner Automobiles PLC, one of the leading vehicle manufacturers in Bangladesh, made a profit of Tk 56.76 lakh in the October-December period of the current financial year.

The company recorded a loss of Tk 23.61 crore in the same period the previous year, according to the financial statement of the company.

Thus, the auto manufacturer's earnings per share (EPS) rose to Tk 0.05 in the second quarter of 2023-24, against Tk 2.08 negative a year earlier.

While the company returned to profit in Q2 of FY24, it recorded a loss of Tk 25.20 crore in the July-December period of the fiscal year. It suffered a loss of Tk 32.81 crore in the first half of 2022-23.

The consolidated EPS was Tk 2.22 negative in July-December, down from Tk 2.89 negative in FY23.

In a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange, Runner Automobiles said its three-wheeler business witnessed significant growth, contributing to the positive EPS in the second quarter.

The company's shares declined 2.41 percent to Tk 36.40 today.