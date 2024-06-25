Romo Rouf Chowdhury re-elected as chairman of Bank Asia

Romo Rouf Chowdhury has been re-elected as chairman of Bank Asia at a meeting of the bank's board of directors on Sunday.

Chowdhury is one of the sponsor shareholders and sponsor directors of the bank, said a press release.

He has more than 30 years of experience as an industrialist. He is one of the successful young entrepreneurs of Bangladesh.

Chowdhury holds the position of chairman of Rancon Group.

The group has more than 30 subsidiaries, a few of those are Rancon Motorbikes Ltd, Rancon Motors Ltd, Rangs Ltd, Rangs Properties Ltd, Rancon Automobiles Ltd, Rancon Oceana Ltd, Rancon Sea Fishing Ltd and Rancon Electronics Ltd.

He is a graduate in engineering from Durham University in the United Kingdom.