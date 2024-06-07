Business
Star Business Report
Fri Jun 7, 2024 08:22 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 7, 2024 08:26 PM

RMG export to USA falls 14% in Jan-Apr

Shipment to the American market has been falling for high inflationary pressure
Photo: Star/File

Bangladesh's garment export to its single largest export destination -- the USA -- declined by 14.44 percent year-on-year to $2.3 billion in the January-April period of this year as the American buyers have slowed down import of apparel from all over the world.

In the same period, the combined export of textile and garment to the USA also declined by 14.15 percent year-on-year to $2.38 billion, according to data from the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA), a body under the US Department of Commerce.

Exporters said garment shipment from the south Asian country to the USA has been declining over the last several months as the American clothing retailers and brands cut imports following the high inflationary pressure on the consumers.

