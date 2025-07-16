Business
Star Business Report
Wed Jul 16, 2025 04:42 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 04:44 PM

Renata’s Rajendrapur factory receives EU certification

The company can now export medicines to European countries from this facility
Renata PLC's Rajendrapur general facility has received the European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU GMP) certification following a comprehensive audit by European authorities.

The certification allows the company to export capsules and tablets to European countries from this facility, strengthening its position as a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer in South Asia, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website today.

The Rajendrapur plant is equipped with production lines capable of manufacturing oral solid dosage forms, including capsules, tablets, and soft gel capsules.

This capability enables Renata to cater to both domestic and international markets, underscoring the facility's advanced technical and operational standards.

The share price of Renata rose 0.9 percent to close at Tk 490.2 on the DSE today.

