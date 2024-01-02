Remittance rises slightly in 2023

Migrant workers sent $1.99 billion in December

Bangladesh's migrant workers sent home $21.82 billion as remittance in the just concluded calendar year, an increase of only 2.54 percent year on year mainly due to the gap of US dollar rate between formal and informal channel.

The remittance earning was $21.28 billion in 2022 and it was $21.74 billion in 2021, according data from the Bangladesh Bank.

In December 2023, Bangladeshi expatriates sent $1.99 billion, the highest in six months, according to central bank data released today. December receipts rose 17 percent from a year earlier.