Migrant Bangladeshis sent in $2.40 billion in September, 8.12% higher than August

Remittances sent by Bangladeshis living abroad jumped 80.28 percent year-on-year to $2.40 billion in September, which will create a breathing space amid the pressure on foreign exchange reserve.

The September's receipts were 8.12 percent higher than the previous month, BB data showed.

In the July to September period of this fiscal year, Bangladeshi expatriates sent $6.54 billion, up by 33.3 percent from the same period of the previous fiscal year.