Remark-Herlan products draw visitors at US Trade Show

Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate the pavilion of Remark-Herlan at the 29th US Trade Show 2024 held at the InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka today. Photo: Remark HB

Remark-Herlan has emerged as a prominent player at the 29th US Trade Show 2024, captivating attendees with its array of authentic products crafted using modern technology.

Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, inaugurated the pavilion of Remark-Herlan at the trade show, which was held at the InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, and Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for information and communication technology, were among those present.

Organised jointly by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) and the US Embassy in Dhaka, the Remark-Herland pavilion drew significant attention from visitors. It offered a wide range of products of renowned brands like Nior, Siodil, Lily, Blaze O' Skin, Herlan, Cavotin, Max Beu, Acnol, Orix, Sunbit, and Tylox.

The company is enticing visitors with discounts, including a 25 percent discount for cosmetics and skincare products and a 15 percent discount for home and personal care items. Visitors can also avail up to 20 percent off on Siodil products and up to 40 percent off on selected Blaze O' Skin items.

Ashraful Ambia, managing director of Remark HB, an affiliated company of Remark LLC USA, said: "Remark aims to provide access to products meeting global standards of living, free from counterfeit and adulteration."