Rancon rolls out high-end LG TVs made in Bangladesh

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, fifth from left, group managing director of Rancon Group, and Jae Seung Kim, fourth from right, regional CEO of LG Electronics, pose for photographs after the launch of Rancon Electronics’ LG manufacturing facility at the Rancon Industrial Park in Gazipur’s Bhabanipur yesterday. Sung Hoo Chung, managing director for Singapore at LG Electronics, Yongil Ko, managing director for Bangladesh, and Farhana Karim, managing director of Rancon Holdings, were also present. Photo: Rashed Shumon

Local conglomerate Rancon Electronics has begun manufacturing and selling LG-branded high-end televisions, providing customers with products at cost-effective prices in the fast-expanding smart TV market in Bangladesh.

Rancon has already set up a manufacturing facility in partnership with South Korean multinational LG Electronics, one of the largest electronics manufacturers in the world known for innovation and quality.

For Bangladeshi consumers, the partnership means access to advanced, premium-quality yet affordable smart TVs, enhancing their viewing experience.

On the back of the collaboration, Rancon, which is diversifying its manufacturing prowess from home electronics to automotive, aims to strengthen its production capabilities and market footprint.

"LG is a strong brand, and we want to elevate the LG brand in Bangladesh to new heights," said Romo Rouf Chowdhury, group managing director of Rancon.

"We will also strive to make LG extremely affordable among Bangladeshi customers while providing the highest quality of products and services."

He was speaking while inaugurating Rancon Electronics' LG manufacturing facility at the Rancon Industrial Park in Gazipur's Bhabanipur yesterday.

Jae Seung Kim, regional CEO of LG Electronics, Sung Hoo Chung, its managing director for Singapore, Yongil Ko, managing director for Bangladesh, and Farhana Karim, managing director of Rancon Holdings, were present.

"We, at Rancon, are excited. We are thrilled to announce the inauguration of LG TV manufacturing under the LG licence," said Chowdhury.

"LG is a well-known international brand, and everyone is aware of LG's brand and the quality of TVs they manufacture."

The manufacturing under the licence from LG means that TVs produced in Bangladesh will maintain the same quality and standards as those made anywhere else in the world.

Chowdhury shared how LG TVs manufactured by Rancon will meet global standards.

"At Rancon, we have been manufacturing TVs for almost 10 years for other brands and our own brand. Since our official association with LG, we have established a new factory and a new production line, and put in place new standards that meet LG's exceptionally high requirements."

He added: "LG TVs are being manufactured here in a completely dust-free environment. To maintain such sophisticated processes, we have made significant investments in our facility. Therefore, there will be no difference between imported LG TVs and those manufactured in Bangladesh."

For LG Electronics, a global market leader in OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) TVs, the partnership expands its presence in the country. By leveraging Rancon's local expertise, it will tap into the growing market.

"At LG Electronics, we are constantly looking for ways to expand our TV business, diversify our production, and increase our capacities," said Jae Seung Kim.

"The new facility will allow us to pursue customers here," he said, adding local manufacturing will facilitate technology transfer and create new jobs.

He said LG Electronics' partnership with Rancon demonstrates the power of collaboration to drive innovation.

"We are extremely optimistic about our long-term partnership with Rancon Group. Together, I believe, we can set new standards in manufacturing and contribute significantly to the growth of Bangladesh's economy."

Kim praised Rancon, saying it has earned a reputation for its excellence in manufacturing.

"They work with renowned automotive brands like Mitsubishi and Suzuki. They have demonstrated a commitment to quality and innovation in home electronics, which is truly impressive."

He said Bangladesh has tremendous potential for growth in the electronics market. "That's why we are committed to expanding our presence here and offering our innovative products to customers."

The regional CEO of LG Electronics said it is inspiring to see LG's OLED, NanoCell and UHD TVs being produced at the Rancon facility.

Set up in 1979, Rancon has evolved into a robust group with 32 business units, employing more than 4,000 people. Known for its strong presence in the trading business until 2010, it has since invested heavily in manufacturing.

At the 700,000-square-foot sprawling manufacturing units at the park, Rancon produces motorcycles, refrigerators and TVs.

"We will also be manufacturing automobiles soon," announced Chowdhury.

The complex also boasts a rooftop solar power plant, generating 1.5 megawatts of electricity, a testament to the group's commitment to establishing a green factory.

"We manufacture under licences from many internationally renowned brands, and our commitment to consumers in Bangladesh is to offer high-quality products at reasonable prices," he said.

Rangs eMart launches LG OLED C3

Rangs eMart, a sister concern of Rancon Holdings Limited, rolled out LG OLED C3 from the latest TV series of the South Korean conglomerate. The event was held at its Gulshan-2 showroom in Dhaka.

"We prioritise customer preferences in every product we create. As always, we have brought these smart TVs with new features and cutting-edge technologies to the market. We hope to get a positive response from customers," said Kim.

"Our commitment to innovation and sustainability drives us to create products that not only enhance everyday living but also contribute to a better future."

The new range of televisions spans four series and includes the models: 65-inch OLED C3, 55-inch OLED C3, 55-inch QNED80, 75-inch NANO75, 65-inch NANO75, 55-inch NANO75, 50-inch NANO75, 43-inch NANO75, and 43-inch UR8050.

The smart TVs come equipped with new features and cutting-edge technology. Rangs eMart also introduced the full range of LG NANO televisions, which represent the pinnacle of quality and innovation, reinforcing LG's status as a leader in the electronics industry.

The company is confident that these additions will provide customers with an unparalleled viewing experience.

Furthermore, Rangs eMart launched the world's largest OLED TV, which is LG OLED 97-inch television. The company believes these new offerings will enrich the lives of customers, providing the best in-home entertainment.

"Rangs eMart is thrilled to bring the state-of-the-art LG TVs to the Bangladeshi market, continuing its commitment to providing high-quality, advanced technology products to its customers," said Yamin Sharif Chowdhury, divisional director of Rangs e-Mart.

"I believe these new models of TVs will satisfy customers."

Sung Hoo Chung, managing director of LG Electronics for Singapore, Yongil Ko, managing director for Bangladesh, Farhana Karim, managing director of Rancon Holdings, Imran Zaman, divisional director of Rancon Electronics, and Quazi Ashiq Ur Rahman, executive director of Rancon Electronics, were also present at the launch.