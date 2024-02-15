Rancon Motors, Genex to build charging station for electric vehicles

Seven charging stations will be in Dhaka and 14 others countrywide

Rancon Motors Ltd, general distributor of Mercedes-Benz, has teamed up with Genex Infrastructure Ltd to build a nationwide charging station network for electric vehicles.

The two will set up 21 charging stations nationwide before the launch of the EQ cars—mild hybrid car—for smooth operation and to ensure ease of customers, according to a statement of Rancon Motors.

Initially, seven EQ charging stations will be established in Dhaka and 14 in different important locations across the country by April 2024, Rancon said.

The charging stations will be set up as Mercedes-Benz Dhaka is planning to launch five different models of its EQ lineup by April 2024, according to the statement.

Rancon Motors and Genex Infrastructure signed a memorandum of understanding at the Mercedes-Benz showroom at Rangs Babylonia Tower in Dhaka's Tejgaon industrial area on February 12.

Imran Zaman Khan, divisional director of Rancon Motors Limited; Redwanul Zia, chief executive officer; Chowdhury Md Nabil Hasan, head of marketing; Syed Shafiqul Hassan, chief operating officer at Genex Infrastructure Ltd; Mahmudul Hasan Lorance, deputy general manager for finance; Pallab Kumar Paul, senior manager for solution and research and development; Ghalib Mohammad Karim, assistant manager for business engagement at Genex Infrastructure Ltd, were present at the event.