RAK Ceramics reports Tk 18.50 crore loss in Q2

RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh), one of the largest ceramics makers in Bangladesh, saw its losses increase in the second quarter of 2025 due to declining sales and higher finance expenses.

The ceramics producer posted a loss of Tk 18.50 crore in the April-June quarter of 2025, over 21 times higher year-on-year, according to its financial statements.

Its consolidated loss per share stood at Tk 0.43 for the quarter, compared to Tk 0.02 in the same period last year.

The ceramics manufacturer attributed the loss mainly to higher finance expenses as the company required additional bank funding to meet working capital needs.

The company posted a loss of Tk 21.03 crore in the first six months, from a profit of Tk 3.68 crore in the same period of 2024. Consequently, earnings per share declined, RAK Ceramics said.

Its sales dropped 2.67 percent year-on-year to Tk 310.05 crore from Tk 318.56 crore due to weak market demand.

The company's gross profit margin slid from 20.66 percent to 15.03 percent, driven by rising raw material and manufacturing costs.

Despite the decline in revenue, its net operating cash flow per share improved to Tk 0.16 for January-June, compared to a negative Tk 0.78 a year ago, aided by better receivable collections and extended payment terms with suppliers.

As of June 30, sponsors and directors held 72.08 percent of RAK Ceramics' shares, while institutional investors owned 16.94 percent, foreign investors 0.16 percent, and the general public 10.82 percent, Dhaka Stock Exchange data shows.