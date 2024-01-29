QatarEnergy, Excelerate sign 15-year deal to supply LNG to Bangladesh

QatarEnergy and Excelerate Energy (Excelerate) have signed an agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Bangladesh.

As per the deal, Excelerate will purchase up to one million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG from QatarEnergy to be delivered to floating storage and regasification units in Bangladesh for 15 years starting in January 2026, according to a press release.

Excelerate will purchase 0.85 MTPA of LNG in 2026 and 2027, and one MTPA from 2028 to 2040.

"This new agreement will further strengthen our relationship with Excelerate while also supporting the energy requirements of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and its stride towards greater economic development," said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, minister of state for energy affairs of Qatar and president and CEO of QatarEnergy.

Qatar is the largest LNG supplier to Bangladesh.